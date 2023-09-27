At the moment the Green Bay Packers have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Packers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Green Bay ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay posted a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

