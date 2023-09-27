Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Tellez has had a hit in 53 of 101 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (11.9%).

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.7% of his games this year, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (22.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 55 .213 AVG .214 .273 OBP .297 .397 SLG .357 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 24 RBI 22 34/12 K/BB 50/21 0 SB 0

