Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .229.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In eight games this season, he has homered (11.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.3% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .265 AVG .200 .301 OBP .236 .480 SLG .383 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 14 24/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings