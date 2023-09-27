Victor Caratini vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Victor Caratini is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Zack Thompson and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-1 against the Marlins.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .251.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has an RBI in 19 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season (18 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.230
|AVG
|.270
|.320
|OBP
|.330
|.356
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|25/10
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Thompson (5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.