Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers will play the Detroit Lions in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Watson was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Packers last season, as the second-year man was targeted 66 times and amassed 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 ypg) with seven TDs.

Watson vs. the Lions

Watson vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD Against Detroit last season, nine players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Lions allowed 23 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Lions yielded 245.8 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Lions' defense ranked 23rd in league play last season by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Packers Player Previews

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in five of 13 games last year (38.5%).

With 611 receiving yards on 66 targets last year, he was 15th in the NFL (9.3 yards per target).

Watson caught a touchdown pass in four of 14 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs twice.

Watson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/13/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 107 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/17/2022 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 110 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 5 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

