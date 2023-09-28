Will Christian Watson Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Watson's stats can be found below.
In the passing game last year, Watson was targeted 66 times, with season stats of 611 yards on 41 receptions (14.9 per catch) and seven TDs.
Keep an eye on Watson's injury status
Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Packers have no other receiver on the injury list.
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|66
|41
|611
|276
|7
|14.9
Watson Game-by-Game (2022)

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|3
|3
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|8
|4
|107
|3
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|4
|48
|2
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|4
|110
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|7
|3
|48
|1
|Week 15
|Rams
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|5
|1
|11
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|6
|5
|104
|0

