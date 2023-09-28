Christian Yelich vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is hitting .275 with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Yelich has had a hit in 97 of 141 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 39 times (27.7%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 48 games this season (34.0%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 51.1% of his games this year (72 of 141), with two or more runs 26 times (18.4%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|.277
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.357
|.431
|SLG
|.464
|23
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|43
|71/37
|K/BB
|67/37
|15
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.95, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
