With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Jordan Love a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)

Love has run for 74 yards on 14 carries (24.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Love has one rushing touchdown in three games.

Jordan Love Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1

