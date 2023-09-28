The Detroit Lions (2-1) hit the road for an NFC North battle against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Packers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Lions vs. Packers?

Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model has the Packers as 0.6-point favorites in this one despite the opposite prediction from BetMGM. However, the margin between the two lines is only 2.6 points.

The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.

The Lions have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Packers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Lions or Packers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2)



Green Bay (+2) The Lions have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Packers have covered in each of the three opportunities they have had with a set spread this year (3-0-0).

In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Packers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) The two teams average a combined 5.2 more points per game, 50.7 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.

The Lions and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 3.8 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set for this game.

One of the Lions' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Two of the Packers' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Longest Reception (Our pick: 22.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 1.3 0 91.7 1

Luke Musgrave Longest Reception (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 41.3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.