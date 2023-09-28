When the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 4 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Luke Musgrave get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Musgrave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has put up a 124-yard campaign thus far (41.3 yards per game), hauling in 11 throws out of 15 targets.

Having played three games this year, Musgrave has not had a TD reception.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0

Rep Luke Musgrave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.