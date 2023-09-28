Root for your favorite local high school football team in Outagamie County, Wisconsin this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Seymour High School at Winneconne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Winneconne, WI

Winneconne, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Little Wolf High School at Shiocton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Shiocton, WI

Shiocton, WI Conference: Central Wisconsin

Central Wisconsin How to Stream: Watch Here

Hortonville High School at D.C. Everest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Schofield, WI

Schofield, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Appleton West High School at Wausau West High School