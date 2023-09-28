Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Outagamie County, Wisconsin this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Seymour High School at Winneconne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Winneconne, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Little Wolf High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hortonville High School at D.C. Everest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Schofield, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appleton West High School at Wausau West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wausau, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
