The Detroit Lions will meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 28 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Packers will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Lions are averaging 24.0 points per game on offense (12th in NFL), and they rank 15th on defense with 21.0 points allowed per game. The Packers rank eighth in the NFL with 26.7 points per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 20.7 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Packers vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Toss Up (46) Packers 24, Lions 23

Packers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Packers have a 48.8% chance to win.

Green Bay has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover zero times.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

So far this year, two Green Bay games have gone over the point total.

Packers games average 40.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Detroit has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Games featuring Detroit have hit the over once this season.

Lions games have had an average of 48.8 points this season, 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 24.0 21.0 25.5 21.5 21.0 20.0 Green Bay 26.7 20.7 18.0 17.0 31.0 22.5

