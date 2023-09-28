The Detroit Lions (2-1) square off against a fellow NFC North opponent when they visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers Insights

The Packers rack up 26.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the Lions allow (21).

The Packers average 297.7 yards per game, just 0.4 more than the 297.3 the Lions give up.

This year Green Bay piles up 90.3 yards per game on the ground, 18.3 more than Detroit allows (72).

The Packers have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Lions have forced turnovers (2).

Packers Home Performance

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Chicago W 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Atlanta L 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans W 18-17 FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit - Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.