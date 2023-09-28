Will Romeo Doubs pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has totaled 129 yards on 11 receptions with three TDs, averaging 43 yards per game.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1

