Tyrone Taylor vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tyrone Taylor (.758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 55.9% of his 68 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (25 of 68), with two or more runs seven times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.200
|.308
|OBP
|.236
|.500
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|25/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Hudson (6-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.95, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.