Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waupaca County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Waupaca County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Waupaca High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: New London, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Little Wolf High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
