Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 8.2.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee is 30-29 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 70 of its 159 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-31 43-38 35-30 55-39 69-44 21-25

