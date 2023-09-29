The Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) will lean on Christian Yelich when they host Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (82-77) at American Family Field on Friday, September 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-115). An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (6-6, 4.74 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (6-8, 3.80 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 84 times and won 50, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 50-34 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 23 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Mark Canha 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.