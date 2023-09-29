Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Cubs on September 29, 2023
Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Rea Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (6-6) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Rea has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 19
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 13
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|6
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 75 walks and 77 RBI (151 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashed .277/.367/.451 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-4
|4
|2
|5
|10
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .239/.316/.420 slash line so far this year.
- Santana brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 152 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .310/.358/.530 so far this year.
- Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two walks and two RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has collected 176 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 41 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.349/.386 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 23
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
