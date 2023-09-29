Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Dodge County, Wisconsin this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Outagamie County
  • Waupaca County
  • Racine County
  • Waukesha County
  • Winnebago County
  • Milwaukee County

    • Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Markesan High School at Horicon-Hustisford

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hustisford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.