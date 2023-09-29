Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Grant County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Grant County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Highland High School at Iowa-Grant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Livingston, WI

Livingston, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Potosi High School at Black Hawk High School