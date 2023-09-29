ACC play features the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. NC State matchup.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Louisville vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-3.5) 55.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-3.5) 54.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisville vs. NC State Betting Trends

Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

NC State is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Louisville & NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +900 Bet $100 to win $900 NC State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

