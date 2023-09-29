Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin this week.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Random Lake High School at Manitowoc Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valders High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
