Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marathon County, Wisconsin this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Hortonville High School at D.C. Everest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Schofield, WI

Schofield, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Appleton West High School at Wausau West High School