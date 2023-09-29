Victor Caratini -- hitting .281 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .246 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 31 of 57 games this season (54.4%) Caratini has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
  • In seven games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Caratini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.220 AVG .270
.308 OBP .330
.341 SLG .400
5 XBH 5
3 HR 4
9 RBI 16
26/10 K/BB 19/9
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Hendricks (6-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
