Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ashland County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Ashland County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Mellen Middle-High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Washburn, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.