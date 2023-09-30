On Saturday, September 30, Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (82-78) visit Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. An 8.5-run total has been listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (4-5, 5.48 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Brewers and Cubs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+100), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 51, or 56.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 45-30 (60%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 36 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 25 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.