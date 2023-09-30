Player prop bet options for Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 77 walks and 77 RBI (152 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .277/.369/.451 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 131 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .240/.317/.426 slash line so far this season.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 152 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .307/.356/.525 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 176 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He's slashing .284/.348/.384 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

