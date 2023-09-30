The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .260.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

In 62.4% of his games this season (83 of 133), Canha has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (8.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has driven in a run in 41 games this season (30.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33.1% of his games this year (44 of 133), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.0%) he has scored more than once.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 70 .317 AVG .243 .391 OBP .347 .476 SLG .383 7 XBH 21 3 HR 5 14 RBI 34 14/8 K/BB 37/28 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings