According to our computer model, the Texas Longhorns will take down the Kansas Jayhawks when the two teams match up at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Texas vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+16.5) Under (61.5) Texas 33, Kansas 21

Week 5 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this matchup.

The Longhorns have two wins against the spread this year.

Texas has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

One of the Longhorns' four games this season has hit the over.

Texas games this season have posted an average total of 52.3, which is 9.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Jayhawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Kansas this year is 3.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35 12.5 34 10 36 15 Kansas 37.8 22.8 40 22.3 31 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.