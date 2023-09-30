The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Blazers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Tulane vs. UAB Betting Trends

Tulane has won two games against the spread this season.

UAB has won two games against the spread this season.

The Blazers have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane & UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210 UAB To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

