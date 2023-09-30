The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 38 of 68 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .275 AVG .200 .308 OBP .236 .500 SLG .383 15 XBH 11 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 25/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings