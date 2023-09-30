On Saturday, Victor Caratini (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .251 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Caratini has gotten a hit in 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .232 AVG .270 .315 OBP .330 .347 SLG .400 5 XBH 5 3 HR 4 9 RBI 16 26/10 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

