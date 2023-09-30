The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 154 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Contreras is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a 16-game hitting streak.

Contreras has had a hit in 104 of 139 games this season (74.8%), including multiple hits 44 times (31.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 53 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 68 of 139 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 71 .295 AVG .283 .378 OBP .354 .482 SLG .438 28 XBH 28 9 HR 8 37 RBI 41 48/34 K/BB 77/27 0 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings