Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (83-78) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (51.4%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 30-30 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (724 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.77.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Cardinals
|L 4-1
|Adrian Houser vs Miles Mikolas
|September 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
