The Chicago Cubs (83-78) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (7-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.38 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (7-5, 4.49 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.

Houser has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Houser will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Adrian Houser vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .255 batting average, and is 11th in the league with 1394 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 819 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.422) and are 15th in all of MLB with 196 home runs.

Houser has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (16-5) for his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.38 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in 30 games this season.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Steele has started 30 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 27 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).

Justin Steele vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 724 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 1286 hits, 25th in baseball, with 164 home runs (24th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 18-for-70 with a double, a home run and three RBI in 18 innings this season.

