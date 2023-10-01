The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) go on the road to take on the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Jets Insights

The Chiefs rack up 26 points per game, 5.7 more than the Jets give up per matchup (20.3).

This year New York puts up just 0.7 more points per game (14) than Kansas City gives up (13.3).

The Chiefs collect 390.3 yards per game, 39 more yards than the 351.3 the Jets give up per outing.

New York collects 225 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 280.7 Kansas City gives up.

The Chiefs rush for 114.7 yards per game, 14.6 fewer than the 129.3 the Jets allow per outing.

This year New York racks up 91.3 rushing yards per game, 11.4 fewer than Kansas City allows (102.7).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

New York has turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than Kansas City has forced a turnover (4) this season.

Chiefs Away Performance

Kansas City picked up 292.3 passing yards per game in away games last season (5.5 fewer than overall) and conceded 235.6 away from home (14.7 more than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score more points at home (16 per game) than they do overall (14), and concede fewer points at home (15.5 per game) than overall (20.3).

At home, the Jets accumulate more yards (230 per game) than they do overall (225). They also concede fewer yards at home (336) than they do overall (351.3).

At home, New York accumulates fewer passing yards (125 per game) than it does overall (133.7). But it also concedes fewer passing yards at home (209) than overall (222).

The Jets pick up more rushing yards at home (105 per game) than they do overall (91.3), and concede fewer at home (127 per game) than overall (129.3).

At home, the Jets convert more third downs (25.9%) than they do overall (21.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (40.6%) than overall (44%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo W 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas L 30-10 CBS 9/24/2023 New England L 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/29/2023 at New York - CBS

