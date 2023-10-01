Frances Tiafoe goes into the Rolex Shanghai Masters in Shanghai, China following a strong showing at the US Open, falling to Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Tiafoe's opening match is against Lorenzo Sonego (in the round of 64). Tiafoe's odds to win this tournament at Qi Zhong Tennis Center are +4000.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tiafoe at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tiafoe's Next Match

In his opener at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Tiafoe will meet Sonego on Saturday, October 7 at 12:30 AM ET in the round of 64.

Tiafoe is currently listed at -190 to win his next matchup against Sonego. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Tiafoe? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tiafoe Stats

Tiafoe came up short in his most recent match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6 against Shelton in the quarterfinals of the US Open on September 5, 2023.

Tiafoe has won two of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 39-19.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has gone 24-13.

Over the past year (across all court types), Tiafoe has played 58 matches and 25.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Tiafoe has played 37 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.1 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has won 84.3% of his service games, and he has won 24.7% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has won 84.7% of his games on serve and 25.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.