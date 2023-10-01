Victor Caratini -- hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.
  • Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with more than one hit 15 times (25.4%).
  • Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.5%).
  • In 32.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 28
.240 AVG .270
.319 OBP .330
.350 SLG .400
5 XBH 5
3 HR 4
9 RBI 16
26/10 K/BB 19/9
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 31st of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.