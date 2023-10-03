The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET, live on ESPN2 from American Family Field. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks and Corbin Burnes is the Brewers' starter for the contest.

The Brewers have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+150). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -185 +150 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 52 of the 86 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60.5%).

Milwaukee has gone 11-9 (winning 55% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 162 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-84-7).

The Brewers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 49-32 43-38 36-30 56-40 70-44 22-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.