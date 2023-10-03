Christian Yelich vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 153 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- In 100 of 144 games this season (69.4%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (11.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (74 of 144), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.284
|AVG
|.273
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.437
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|43
|73/41
|K/BB
|67/37
|16
|SB
|12
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Pfaadt (3-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.