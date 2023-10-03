Mark Canha -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (9.6%).

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 70 .252 AVG .243 .346 OBP .347 .383 SLG .383 9 XBH 21 3 HR 5 13 RBI 34 26/13 K/BB 37/28 5 SB 3

