Mark Canha vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (9.6%).
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|70
|.252
|AVG
|.243
|.346
|OBP
|.347
|.383
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|34
|26/13
|K/BB
|37/28
|5
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.