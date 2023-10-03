The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his 18-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

In 75.2% of his games this season (106 of 141), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (31.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has an RBI in 53 of 141 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 70 of 141 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 71 .300 AVG .283 .385 OBP .354 .482 SLG .438 28 XBH 28 9 HR 8 37 RBI 41 49/36 K/BB 77/27 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings