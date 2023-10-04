The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET, live on ESPN2 from American Family Field. The Brewers will look to extend the series after losing in Game 1. Freddy Peralta will get the starting nod for the Brewers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in baseball with 165 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 728 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Peralta is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season.

Peralta has put up 28 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Drew Smyly 10/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Corbin Burnes Brandon Pfaadt 10/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Freddy Peralta Zac Gallen

