Corbin Burnes vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going -for- in his most recent game, Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks up 1-0.
Corbin Burnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Burnes At The Plate
- Burnes is batting .000 with .
- Burnes does not have a hit yet this year, in 33 games.
- He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.
- Burnes has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Corbin Burnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
