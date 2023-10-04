On Wednesday, Josh Donaldson (.171 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .152 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

In 22 of 52 games this year (42.3%) Donaldson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).

Donaldson has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 18 .143 AVG .164 .276 OBP .205 .347 SLG .522 8 XBH 10 6 HR 7 9 RBI 17 32/18 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings