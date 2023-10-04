The Green Bay Packers at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), the Packers are 15th-best in the NFL. They are far below that, 22nd, according to computer rankings.

The Packers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +6600.

With odds of +6600, the Packers have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay has three wins in four games against the spread this season.

Out of four Packers games this year, three have hit the over.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Green Bay has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Packers are totaling 280.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st, surrendering 352.5 yards per contest.

The Packers are putting up 25 points per game on offense this year (10th in NFL), and they are surrendering 24 points per game (20th) on defense.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has passed for 901 yards (225.3 per game), completing 56.1%, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Love has scored two TDs and accumulated 72 yards.

Romeo Doubs has 20 catches for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jayden Reed has 12 receptions for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On the ground, Aaron Jones has scored one time and gained 59 yards (29.5 per game).

In four games for the Packers, Quay Walker has compiled 2.0 TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +50000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +10000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +5000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +20000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +50000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +50000

