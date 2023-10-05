Golfers will travel to The Colony, Texas for the 2023 The Ascendant LPGA at the 6,517-yard, par-71 Old American Golf Club, with $1.8M in prize money to be had. Charley Hull is the defending champ at the tournament. Watch the opening round on Thursday, October 5 to see who takes the first step to claiming this year's top spot.

How to Watch the 2023 The Ascendant LPGA

Start Time: 8:25 AM ET

8:25 AM ET Venue: Old American Golf Club

Old American Golf Club Location: The Colony, Texas

The Colony, Texas Par/Distance: Par 71/6,517 yards

Par 71/6,517 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

The Ascendant LPGA Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:25 AM ET Hole 1 Azahara Munoz, Amanda Doherty 8:25 AM ET Hole 10 Samantha Wagner, Min Lee 2:32 PM ET Hole 10 Lucy Li, Su-Hyun Oh, Jennifer Song 8:47 AM ET Hole 10 Brittany Lincicome, Phatlum Pornanong, Frida Kinhult 8:58 AM ET Hole 10 Thidapa Suwannapura, Paula Creamer, Hinako Shibuno 9:09 AM ET Hole 10 Charley Hull, In-gee Chun, Leona Maguire 9:20 AM ET Hole 10 Emily Kristine Pedersen, Gemma Dryburgh, Marina Alex 9:31 AM ET Hole 10 Ally Ewing, Hae-Ran Ryu, Hannah Green 9:42 AM ET Hole 10 Celine Herbin, Riley Rennell, Hou Yu-Sang 9:53 AM ET Hole 10 Lauren Hartlage, Manon De Roey, Jing Yan

