Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Grant County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Boscobel High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.