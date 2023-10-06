Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Grant County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Oconto County
  • Marinette County

    • Grant County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Boscobel High School at New Lisbon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: New Lisbon, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.