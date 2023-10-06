Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Marathon County, Wisconsin this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Oconto County
  • Marinette County

    • Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Colby High School at Abbotsford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Abbotsford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newman Catholic High School at Wild Rose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wild Rose, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stratford High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Weyauwega, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.